Jewell Wolfe Ziprik, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is handling Ms. Ziprik's services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Wolfe Ziprik.
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 6, 2019