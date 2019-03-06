Jewell Wolfe Ziprik

Jewell Wolfe Ziprik, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is handling Ms. Ziprik's services.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 6, 2019
