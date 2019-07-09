Jill Gee Barth, 47, loving wife of H. Scott Barth and mother of three beautiful daughters, Amanda, Abigail and Alexandra Barth, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family. Services & Visitation: A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Garden, S.C. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. A second memorial service will be held at West Corinth Baptist Church in Mooresville at a later date. Day and time to be announced. View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, S.C. (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019