Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about the passing of your loved one. I..."
    - Harriett Lang
  • "Word can not express how sorry we are for your loss Your..."
    - Ted Ruhe
  • "Scott, very sorry for your loss."
    - larry lloyd
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Obituary
Jill Gee Barth, 47, loving wife of H. Scott Barth and mother of three beautiful daughters, Amanda, Abigail and Alexandra Barth, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Myrtle Beach residence surrounded by her loving family. Services & Visitation: A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Garden, S.C. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. A second memorial service will be held at West Corinth Baptist Church in Mooresville at a later date. Day and time to be announced. View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, S.C. (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019
