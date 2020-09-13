1/
Jim Belkonen
Jim Belkonen, 74, of China Grove, passed away September 6, 2020 after a long illness. Jim is survived by his wife, Vicki Belkonen (Seppala); his daughters, Jessica (Ryan) Heard of Colorado and Stacy (Michael) Hibben of Colorado; three grandsons, Dylan, Colin and Miles; his sisters: Judy (Glenn) Arneson of South Dakota, Carolyn (Charles) Childs of Arkansas, and Annette Belkonen of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gladys Belkonen, and his sister, Beth Belkonen. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying radio-controlled aircraft, following NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends. Before retiring, Jim was the owner of High Speed Hobbies and a manager for Tony's Pizza Service. Service: There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of your choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Belkonen family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Cremation Service
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
