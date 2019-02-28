Jimmie Charles Jenkins File Sr., 85, of Salisbury passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Jimmie was born Jan. 31, 1934 to the late Lydia Louise File and Oscar Jenkins File. Jimmie graduated Rockwell High School in 1951 and he married Gladys Geneaver Little on Dec. 23, 1951. He joined the United States Navy Jan. 31, 1955 and served his country in a number of locations-3rd class-Boot training Great Lakes, Ill.; April 28, 1955 Rhode Island; June 11, 1955 Cape Hatteras; Nov. 2, 1956 in Bermuda. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 31, 1959. Upon discharge from the Navy, Jimmie returned home to the family business, OJ File & Sons. He had a passion for traveling, fishing, cooking and building. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jimmie Charles Jenkins File Jr.; his wife, Gladys Geneaver Little File; and sister, Janet Kerr. Jimmie leaves behind his brother, Gregory Allen File and his wife (Janet File) as well as two daughters, Tamara Riggs and Sandy Dee Robinson (husband Richard). He also leaves a rich legacy of three grandchildren, Charles Riggs (wife Barbara Riggs), Christina Riggs and Austin Robinson and three great-grandchildren, Caleb “George” Daniels, Alyssa Keith and Jovi Riggs. Visitation: 1:45-2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 9275 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Gary Coble and Rev. Bill Ketchie officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the File family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Charles Jenkins File Sr..
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 28, 2019