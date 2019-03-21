Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Coleman. View Sign

Jimmie Coleman, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence in Salisbury. He was born April 9, 1939 in Tabor City, to Willie and Ruby Coleman. Jimmie retired from the City of Salisbury, was an avid race fan, and a member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Coleman and sister, Jean Coleman. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Pearleen Turbeville Coleman, whom he married June 2, 1956; daughter, Angie (Randy) Josey of Salisbury; son, Allen (Heather) Coleman of Faith; brother, Billie (Janet) Coleman of Gunnersville, Ala; three grandchildren, Susan (Garrett) Cozart, Randy (Brenda) Josey Jr., and Miranda (Ben) Sigmon; and six great-grandchildren, River Belk, Hunter Wall, Alyssa Cozart, Sophie Josey, George Sigmon and one on the way. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2-2:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rockwell, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rockwell, Rockwell, with Pastor Matthew Laughter, officiating. Burial will take place in the City Memorial Park, Salisbury. We would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers, Phyllis, Alicia, and Jen for the generous, loving care. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwell Building Fund, PO Box 756, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Coleman family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

