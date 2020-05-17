Jimmie Odessa Eller Winecoff, 92, of Concord and formerly of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born July 27, 1927 in Rowan County to the late James L. Eller and Dera Bowers Eller. Mrs. Winecoff was a graduate of Rockwell High School and Salisbury Business College. She retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1 after 34 years of employment. Mrs. Winecoff was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church and was also an active member of the Red Hat Society as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer "Speck" Winecoff, Jr., and her brother and sister. Mrs. Winecoff is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, a celebration of life for Mrs. Winecoff will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockwell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Winecoff family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.