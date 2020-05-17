Jimmie Odessa Eller Winecoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Odessa Eller Winecoff, 92, of Concord and formerly of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born July 27, 1927 in Rowan County to the late James L. Eller and Dera Bowers Eller. Mrs. Winecoff was a graduate of Rockwell High School and Salisbury Business College. She retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1 after 34 years of employment. Mrs. Winecoff was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church and was also an active member of the Red Hat Society as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer "Speck" Winecoff, Jr., and her brother and sister. Mrs. Winecoff is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, a celebration of life for Mrs. Winecoff will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockwell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Winecoff family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved