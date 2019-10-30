Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Wilkerson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC View Map Burial Following Services Bethpage United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie Charles Wilkerson Sr., 81, of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Rowan Regional Medical Center. Jimmie was born on April 1, 1938 in Rowan County to the late Charles William Wilkerson and Mildred Jane Reeves Wilkerson. In 1958, he married his beloved wife Martha Faye Rogers Wilkerson. After 59 years of marriage, she passed away on March 23, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wilkerson, and sister, Mary Lambert. Jimmie was a veteran of the US Navy. He owned and operated a Heating and Air Conditioning business for 45 years before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed living at Charlotte and Sunset Beach with his wife before returning to China Grove. He was a member of Bethpage United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jimmie Charles Wilkerson Jr. (Pam); daughter, Jeanette W. Splawn (Kenny); four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Bethpage United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Crown, 227A Main St., Fort Mill, SC 29715. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Jimmie Charles Wilkerson Sr., 81, of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Rowan Regional Medical Center. Jimmie was born on April 1, 1938 in Rowan County to the late Charles William Wilkerson and Mildred Jane Reeves Wilkerson. In 1958, he married his beloved wife Martha Faye Rogers Wilkerson. After 59 years of marriage, she passed away on March 23, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wilkerson, and sister, Mary Lambert. Jimmie was a veteran of the US Navy. He owned and operated a Heating and Air Conditioning business for 45 years before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed living at Charlotte and Sunset Beach with his wife before returning to China Grove. He was a member of Bethpage United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jimmie Charles Wilkerson Jr. (Pam); daughter, Jeanette W. Splawn (Kenny); four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Bethpage United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Crown, 227A Main St., Fort Mill, SC 29715. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com . Whitley's Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jimmie C. Wilkerson Sr. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close