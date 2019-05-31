Jimmy Benjamin Foltz, age 85, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Jim was born July 8, 1933 in Spencer, a son of the late Sidney Allen Foltz and Clara Cleve Miller Foltz. He was a graduate of Spencer High School and attended Catawba College. Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the Seebees stationed in Guam. Jim worked as a printer for the Salisbury Post for 15 years and later was Director of Rowan County Parks and Recreation until his retirement. He was a Little League coach in Spencer and a lifelong member of the Jaycees. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Of noteworthy mention is that Jim was able to take Dan Nicholas' vision for a park in Rowan County and make it a reality. In addition to Dan Nicholas Park, Jim was instrumental in developing Dunn's Mountain Park, Eagle Point Nature Preserve, Ellis Park and Sloan Park. Preceding him in death was his brother, Sidney A. Foltz Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Mullis Foltz; children, Cheryl F. Grubb (Randy) of Cary, Tammy F. Brown (Johnny) of Salisbury, Wendy F. Peeler (Mark) of Salisbury, Todd Shuping (Lisa) of Salisbury and Sheri Efird of Salisbury; grandchildren, Ben Grubb, Cameron Grubb, Chance Brown, Blair Peeler, Nicole Peeler, Logan Shuping, Landon Shuping and Hannah Efird; and great-grandchildren, Alani, Ariel, James and Merrill Grubb. Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Friedberg Moravian Church in Winston Salem conducted by Pastor Tripp Foltz. Memorial Service: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Dan Nicholas Park at the Company Shelter. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dan Nicholas Park, Memorial Garden, 6800 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lutheran Home for their loving care of Jim. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Foltz family. Online condolence may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2019