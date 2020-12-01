On November 24, 2020, Jimmy Basinger of Salisbury departed for his final journey to God. At age 78, Jim still farmed as hard as when he was 68, just finishing an end of summer cutting, raking, and bailing of fescue hay for his cows with the help of a kind neighbor. Born and raised in Rowan County by Roscoe and Velna Hoffner Basinger, Jimmy always enjoyed his large extended family and he served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. At age 26 he married Brenda his longtime mate of 52 years. Together they raised a son and two daughters. Jim drove a truck for 42 years. All through the years he enjoyed helping his aunts and uncles, helped people who would find themselves in need of a new start in life, and he raised Black Angus cattle and fescue hay. He will be most remembered for giving all of his nieces, nephews, family friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren nicknames and spoiling them. He loved taking his friends and family out to eat and working hard from sun up until sun down. Jim was preceded in death by son John (Angie) Hinson and two siblings Cathy (Marvin) Phelps and David Basinger. He is survived by siblings Jerry Basinger and Betty Anne Henderson, wife Brenda Peacock Basinger, daughters Tammy Hinson and Stacy (Terry) Beaver, five grandchildren, Misty (Jeff) Sikes, John (Abby) Hinson, Ashley Hinson, Jordan Beaver, Clara Beaver, and five great-grandchildren, Caleb Sikes, Mackenzie Sikes, Keegan Sikes, Grayson Sikes, and Emily Hinson. Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. The family will have a private Memorial service on December 5 due to the pandemic. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Basinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com