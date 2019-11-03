Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy E. Yandle. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM New National Cemetery Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy E. Yandle, 85 of Wilmington, NC passed peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, NC. Throughout his life, he lived in NC, PA, and VA. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaNell, 85, son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Kim Yandle of Suffolk, VA; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl & Patty Yandle of Suffolk, VA; daughter-in-law, Terri Yandle of New Bern, NC; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl M. Sr & Sallie Yandle, his brother, Earl M. Yandle, Jr., and his son, David G. Yandle. Jimmy served in the United States Marine Corp 2 years (1955-1957) and then in the Army for 4 years (1957-1961). He received the Good Conduct Medal and served 1 year in Germany. Jimmy retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a compliance staff officer in 1994. Jimmy volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for 15+ years, including as Scoutmaster and District Commissioner. Jimmy put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ as a teenager. He volunteered and was active at church through-out his life, including serving as RA Leader, Bible Teacher and Deacon. Jimmy enjoyed gem mining, music, playing the guitar and singing, bowling, playing bridge, cards and dominos, up until his passing. A service with military honors will be held at the New National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC at 10 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Jimmy E. Yandle, 85 of Wilmington, NC passed peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, NC. Throughout his life, he lived in NC, PA, and VA. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaNell, 85, son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Kim Yandle of Suffolk, VA; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl & Patty Yandle of Suffolk, VA; daughter-in-law, Terri Yandle of New Bern, NC; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl M. Sr & Sallie Yandle, his brother, Earl M. Yandle, Jr., and his son, David G. Yandle. Jimmy served in the United States Marine Corp 2 years (1955-1957) and then in the Army for 4 years (1957-1961). He received the Good Conduct Medal and served 1 year in Germany. Jimmy retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a compliance staff officer in 1994. Jimmy volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for 15+ years, including as Scoutmaster and District Commissioner. Jimmy put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ as a teenager. He volunteered and was active at church through-out his life, including serving as RA Leader, Bible Teacher and Deacon. Jimmy enjoyed gem mining, music, playing the guitar and singing, bowling, playing bridge, cards and dominos, up until his passing. A service with military honors will be held at the New National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC at 10 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close