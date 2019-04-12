Mr. Jimmy Ray Hubbard, age 72, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Novant/Rowan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Hubbard was born on May 24, 1946 in Iredell County to the late Robert Eugene “John” Hubbard and Mabel Lucille Smith Hubbard. Mr. Hubbard was retired from Fieldcrest Cannon Mills where he worked in the Industrial Engineering Department. He enjoyed woodworking and made many wooden toys for his grandchildren to play with. He loved genealogy and studying his family history, had a passion for Beach Music, coin collecting and spent his spare time working crossword puzzles. He spent every Sunday taking his mother to church prior to her death. All who knew and loved him will truly miss him. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Cynthia Holmes Hubbard; his son, Mikel Scott Hubbard; daughter, Julia Alicia Hubbard Rossi and her husband Timothy Rossi; and stepdaughter, Jeanene Nolte. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Frank Davis, Charlie and Leo Rossi, and Jessica, Tiffanie and Nickie Nolte. His brother, Robert Eugene “Gene” Hubbard II, also survives him as well as his niece, Pam Hubbard Jarrell and nephews, Robert “Robbie” Eugene Hubbard III and John Willard Hubbard. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Hubbard will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main St., China Grove. Graveside service will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 9425 NC-152, Mooresville, NC 28114, with Rev. Randy Bass officiating. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Hubbard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2019