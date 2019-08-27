Joan Marie Edwards Benfield went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was a dedicated Christian and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Benfield. She is survived by her son, Philip Benfield (Shirley); daughter, Deedra Blevins (Gerald); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy Mabry, Patti and April Biamonte. Visitation: 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2300 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 7:00 PM Wednesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Jones and Pastor Dale Kinley officiating. Burial: 10:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Benfield family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2019