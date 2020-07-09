Joan Carol Brandel Barner (Lee), of Salisbury, passed from this earth on July 5th, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born in Salisbury but was raised and lived most of her life in Prince Georges and Charles County, Maryland. She attended Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Maryland. She was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and music lover who enjoyed Soul, Gospel, Country, and Southern Rock. She spent most of her working life as a server at Denny's in Waldorf, Maryland, where she was a well know personality and fixture to the hundreds of regulars who frequented there. She was affectionately known as “Mama J” to legions of kids and young adults over the two decades that she worked there. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Michael Burton Brandel and Dale Vernon Barner, Jr. She is survived by her brother, David Michael Lee, her three children Daniel Travis Brandel (Wife Christine), Shannon Devlin Brandel, and Dale Vernon Barner III (Wife Stephanie), and her adopted children Tara Blossom and Michael Briley, She is loved and will be missed by her 13 grandchildren Sarah, Steven, Kira, Liberty, Savannah, Wren, Noah, Alllie, Marainia, Silas, Starr, Lincoln, and Emilia. Service: Services will be held at Fellowship Church in White Plains, Maryland on July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Barner family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
