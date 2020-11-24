Joan Earnhardt Troutman, 87, departed this earth on November 20, 2020 at 11:53 PM. Born February 14, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Hilbert W. and Zelia Propst Earnhardt. She was a 1951 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and Salisbury Business College. She was employed by Ketner Attorney @ Law. She was a lifelong member of Union Lutheran Church, a member of the Senior Choir, the Catherine Mahaley Sunday School Class, the Anna Petrea Group of Union Women, and a member of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Joan was preceded in death by her husband James Arnold Troutman Sr. on Oct. 1, 2007, a son Bryan Dale Troutman on Nov. 3, 1982, and son-in-law Tommy Reynolds on June 4, 2020. Survivors are son Jamie Troutman and wife Keely of Salisbury; daughter Cynthia Reynolds of Salisbury; grandchildren, Melissa Calvert and husband Brian, Jason Reynolds, Bryan Reynolds, Ashlyn Troutman and fiancée,`Ross Wece, and Nina Isenhour (David); great grandchildren Emma Calvert, Abigail Calvert, and Katie Reynolds; brother L.A. Earnhardt (Jimmie) of Granite Quarry; and sister Lynn Coughenour (Paul) of Salisbury. Service: Services were held at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery on Monday November 23, 2020, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28146. Visitation: A visitation in the Dutch Meeting Hall was held from 1-2 PM followed by a graveside service at 2 PM conducted by Rev. Heidi Punt. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church Narthex Fund or Music Fund., 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Troutman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.