Joan Holshouser Barrier
Joan Holshouser Barrier, age 89, of Salisbury passed away on October 24th. She was born on May 17, 1931 in Rowan County to William Ray and Lucy Robinson Holshouser. She was a graduate of Rockwell High School and Salisbury Business College. Joan worked at Smith-Fowler, Rives Motor Company, and Electric Wholesale as a book keeper, retiring at age 62. Joan was a strong matriarch, good friend, and talented seamstress. An avid gardener, she passed her love of cooking and canning to her family. As our beloved Granny, she was counted on for her wise advice and cherished for her infectious laugh and honest facial expressions. She always had an open door for her family and neighbors. Joan loved this time of year, and would often reminisce about her childhood summers in the mountains of North Carolina. Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Cathy (David) Shoe, Lonnie (Lisa) Barrier, and Ronnie (Shalyn) Barrier; and two brothers, Glenn Ray (Rose) Holshouser and Rex (Jean) Holshouser. She was adored by her five grandchildren, Jodi (Sandy) Wood, Katie (Sean) Flynn, Hunter Barrier, Haley (Nolan) Stehr, and Whitley Barrier (Garrett Harmon). She was blessed with six great-grandchildren: triplets Abigail, Brielle, and Caroline Flynn, twins Fletcher and Judd Stehr, and most recently Ansley Harmon. She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse Karr Barrier. Service: A private memorial service will be held at Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church in Rockwell, NC at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their care and compassion. She will forever be the heartbeat of our family. Powles Staton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barrier family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
