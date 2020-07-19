Joan Leslie Palmer, 67, of Salisbury went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday evening, June 28, 2020. She was born August 13, 1952 in Roanoke, Virginia to Henry (Hank) and Luise (Petie) Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded to Heaven by 3 grandchildren, Zachary Davis, Boone Davis and Ella Ferguson. With broken and heavy hearts, Joan leaves behind 4 daughters, 1 son, and 13 grandchildren. Her son, Joshua Davis and wife Amanda of Knoxville, TN; daughter Ashley Maddox and husband Christopher of Greenville, SC; daughter Lindsay Oehmen and husband Jeff of Greenville, SC; daughter Jillian Holmes and husband Ryan of Greenville, SC; daughter Janice McManus and boyfriend Levi of Salisbury, NC. Those who will also miss her dearly are her sisters, Judith Hicks and husband Preston of Lexington, KY; Janet Larkin and husband Bill of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, as well as 4 beloved nephews, 4 great-nephews, and 3 great-nieces who all loved her dearly as “Favorite Aunt Joan”. Gammy, as she was known to her grandchildren, was so loved by each one and she is now a guardian angel watching over them all. Sarah and Tyler Ferguson; Bella and Alaina Maddox; Emily, Molly and Hollyn Oehmen; Zebulon, Aris and Rex Holmes; and Adam, Olin and Ian Tingler. Ms. Palmer was educated at Knox and Boyden High and lived in Salisbury her whole life. She was a long time member and volunteer at Neel Road Baptist. Her early years were spent worshiping our Savior at First Presbyterian. Many will remember fondly the days of Palmer's Stationers on Main Street where Joan worked with her Father, Hank, in the 80's. Most will remember her work best during the times of Hank Palmer & Assoc. where they sold promotional products to local businesses up and down the Carolinas. Joan segued her business into Palmer's Promotionals after her parents' passing and many probably have a pen in their purse or calendar on their wall that came from her. Joan fought cancer with grace and dignity to her very last breath. She was strong and brave and though she didn't want to leave her family, she left behind a legacy of faith and a strong foundation in God. Joan was the epitome of sacrifice, strength, love, grace, faith and joy. She lived for Jesus, and to play with her grandchildren. Her family and faith were everything to her. Her life honored and glorified God to the very end and will continue to do so through the lives of everyone she touched. She went peacefully surrounded by love and is now joyfully rejoicing, singing and walking with Jesus and those that went before her. We will always feel her with us, and we thank God for her and the foundation and love she gave us all. The family would like to express special gratitude to Nancy DeCoster, Jayne Land and Lou O'Shea. These three beautiful friends took special care of Joan and her children during this difficult time. Their love, support and friendship toward Joan was a wonderful testament to the friend Joan was to everyone. Receiving of family and friends 12:30-1:30, Monday, July 27th at Neel Road Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 1:30pm. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 at Rowan Memorial Park all with Rev Brian Hancock officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Palmer family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.