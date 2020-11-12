1/1
Joan Yarborough Carol Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan “Carol” Yarborough Myers, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 21, 1946, in Bennettsville, SC to the late Claud and Nadine Yarborough. Mrs. Myers was a member of Genesis Baptist Church in China Grove and the Salvation Army Women's Ministries. She loved making cards for those in her church and family. She enjoyed crocheting, cake decorating, writing stories, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Myers, Sr.; sons, Rusty Myers and David Myers; great-grandson, JJ Myers; sisters, Geri Fishel and Mary Frances Yarborough; and brother, Claud Yarborough, Jr. Carol is survived by daughters, Melissa Allen (Chris), Annette Carpenter (Brian), and Linda Spillman (Eric Bailey); son, John Wayne Myers, Jr; grandsons, Joseph, Jeremy, Joey, Drew (Heather), Johnny, Robert, Jayden, Chanler; granddaughters, BillieAnn, Kaleigh, and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Yarborough and John Yarborough; sisters, Elizabeth Collins, Vickie Castor, and Jo Anne Cummings. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Road, China Grove, NC 28023 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved