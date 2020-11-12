Joan “Carol” Yarborough Myers, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 21, 1946, in Bennettsville, SC to the late Claud and Nadine Yarborough. Mrs. Myers was a member of Genesis Baptist Church in China Grove and the Salvation Army Women's Ministries. She loved making cards for those in her church and family. She enjoyed crocheting, cake decorating, writing stories, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Myers, Sr.; sons, Rusty Myers and David Myers; great-grandson, JJ Myers; sisters, Geri Fishel and Mary Frances Yarborough; and brother, Claud Yarborough, Jr. Carol is survived by daughters, Melissa Allen (Chris), Annette Carpenter (Brian), and Linda Spillman (Eric Bailey); son, John Wayne Myers, Jr; grandsons, Joseph, Jeremy, Joey, Drew (Heather), Johnny, Robert, Jayden, Chanler; granddaughters, BillieAnn, Kaleigh, and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Yarborough and John Yarborough; sisters, Elizabeth Collins, Vickie Castor, and Jo Anne Cummings. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Road, China Grove, NC 28023 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Myers family.
