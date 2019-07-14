Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Cantrell. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Graveside service 1:00 PM Historic Salisbury National Cemetery 202 Government Rd Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna Sink Morris Cantrell, age 89, passed away on June 15, 2019. Joanna was born in Winston-Salem, NC in 1929 to the late Harry and Lula Mae Sink. She grew up in North Carolina with her four sisters and graduated from Boyden High School in Salisbury, NC. She married her beloved husband (late) and high school sweetheart, Marion Russell (Hank) Morris and traveled the world together during Hank's service in the Air Force for over 20 years, which included living six years in Germany and in many US locations (Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Missouri). Upon Hank's retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Salisbury in 1971, where they both worked at the W.G. Hefner V.A. Medical Center. Joanna loved her family, church, travels, and animals, especially all of her dogs. She was also a lover of classical music, reading, flowers, and clocks, while having a great sense of humor. She was very patriotic and dedicated to God in every way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and eternal love, Marion R. Morris (Hank); husband, Jake Cantrell, and sister, Norma Medlin. She is survived by her daughter, Marianna M. Walker Givens; son-in-law, Gregg Givens, and adored granddaughter Madeline; loving sisters Dorothy Miller, Nell White, and Linda Efird; beloved niece, Martha Wilson in addition to six nephews (John & David Miller, Jake & Jeff Waller, Harry & Tom Efird). She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A special appreciation goes to Dr. Myron Goodman, her family physician, and to Maggie Blizzard and all the staff of Trinity Oaks for their exceptional caring for Joanna. A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Mark Conforti of the First Methodist Church of Salisbury at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery, 202 Government Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Salisbury, 217 S Church St, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Rowan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Morris-Cantrell family. Online condolences may be made at

