Joe Edward “Ed” Barbee, Sr, 84, of Woodleaf, NC passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence. Born June 2, 1934 in Rowan County, NC to the late Pearl Freeman Barbee and William Raymond Barbee, he was a graduate of Woodleaf High School. Mr. Barbee was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a farmer, worked at Sealtest Dairy, at Coca Cola and at Fiber Industries as Maintenance Insulator until his retirement. Mr. Barbee was a member of Woodleaf United Methodist Church. Preceding his in death was his wife, Marilyn Everette Barbee on May 11, 2016; brothers, Lee Barbee, Brady Barbee, Martin Barbee, Donald Barbee and sister, Irene Miller. Surviving is his son, Joe E. Barbee, Jr. and wife Amy of Mocksville, NC; daughter, Vanessa Pyrtle and husband Jerry of Woodleaf, NC; brothers, Fred Barbee and wife Shirley of Woodleaf, NC ; Frank Barbee and wife Bonnie of Woodleaf, NC; and sister, Catherine Gray and husband James of Woodleaf, NC. Also surviving are his grandchildren Amanda Barbee and Bethany Barbee of Mocksville, NC and Everette Pyrtle of Woodleaf, NC. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 -11 AM at Summersett Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel; conducted by Rev. Sybil Perrell and Rev. Kevin Jasper. Burial will follow at Woodleaf United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Mr. Barbee's home care givers, Kay, Mitzi, Hollis and Travis and hospice care givers, Marie and Susan for all of their kindness and support. Memorials may be made to Woodleaf United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund PO Box 299, Woodleaf, NC 27054 and Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Barbee family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 30, 2019