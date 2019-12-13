Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM China Grove Church of God 413 N. Franklin Street China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joe Wayne Moore, age 77 of Rockwell, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at VA Medical Center – Hospice House in Salisbury after a period of declining health surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born August 22, 1942 in Cabarrus County to the late Freddie Everett Moore and Ethel Walters Moore. His son, Billy Moore also preceded him in death. After high school, Joe proudly served his country in the US Army. After his service, he spent his career running and managing his own business, Joe Moore's Tree and Yardwork. He had a great love for the outdoors, was always “tinkering” in his shop and could fix anything. His favorite pastimes were fishing and camping, but he loved fishing the most. Joe never met a stranger, could strike up a conversation with anyone and loved telling people what to do. He and his precious wife, Virgie enjoyed many meals at his favorite places in China Grove and could be found at the former Red Barn or China Grove Family House. He could be found riding around in his golf cart with his dog, Spot by his side. However, his most loved treasure was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He truly loved his family and loved spending his time with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his precious wife of 59 ½ years, Virgie, his sons, Carl Moore (Debora McCormack), Fred Moore and Eric Moore (Marti) all of Rockwell. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Rodney Moore (Tonya), Kayla James (Aaron), Derrick Moore, Sabrina Lowder (Devin), Olivia Kluttz (Wayne), and Hope Moose. Also surviving his are his great-grandchildren, Gabe, Haylee, Mia, Gracie, Ethan, Ashley, Steven, Abriana, Keagan, Addie, Weston and Ellie. Visitation for Joe will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at China Grove Church of God, 413 N. Franklin Street, China Grove, NC, officiated by Rev. Steve Sprinkle. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Kindly remember Joe with memorials in his honor to China Grove Church of God, 413 N. Franklin Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mr. Joe Wayne Moore, age 77 of Rockwell, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at VA Medical Center – Hospice House in Salisbury after a period of declining health surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born August 22, 1942 in Cabarrus County to the late Freddie Everett Moore and Ethel Walters Moore. His son, Billy Moore also preceded him in death. After high school, Joe proudly served his country in the US Army. After his service, he spent his career running and managing his own business, Joe Moore's Tree and Yardwork. He had a great love for the outdoors, was always “tinkering” in his shop and could fix anything. His favorite pastimes were fishing and camping, but he loved fishing the most. Joe never met a stranger, could strike up a conversation with anyone and loved telling people what to do. He and his precious wife, Virgie enjoyed many meals at his favorite places in China Grove and could be found at the former Red Barn or China Grove Family House. He could be found riding around in his golf cart with his dog, Spot by his side. However, his most loved treasure was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He truly loved his family and loved spending his time with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his precious wife of 59 ½ years, Virgie, his sons, Carl Moore (Debora McCormack), Fred Moore and Eric Moore (Marti) all of Rockwell. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Rodney Moore (Tonya), Kayla James (Aaron), Derrick Moore, Sabrina Lowder (Devin), Olivia Kluttz (Wayne), and Hope Moose. Also surviving his are his great-grandchildren, Gabe, Haylee, Mia, Gracie, Ethan, Ashley, Steven, Abriana, Keagan, Addie, Weston and Ellie. Visitation for Joe will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at China Grove Church of God, 413 N. Franklin Street, China Grove, NC, officiated by Rev. Steve Sprinkle. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Kindly remember Joe with memorials in his honor to China Grove Church of God, 413 N. Franklin Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Moore. Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close