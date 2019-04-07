Friday, April 5, 2019, heaven gained a new angel. Joetta Morgan McCrary went through the gates to meet her heavenly Father. Joetta, of Concord, formerly of Harrisburg, was born in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 20, 1938 to the late Lattie Morgan and Carrie Morgan. Those that were to greet her were her husband of 44 years Vernon Lee McCrary Sr. and son, Vernon Lee McCrary Jr., along with her mom and dad. Joetta graduated from East Nashville High School in Nashville, Tenn. and met her husband there. They moved to Charlotte and then to Harrisburg. Joetta loved to teach the children of Providence Baptist Church of Harrisburg about God. Joetta sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Those left with memories of her are son, Arney McCrary and wife Kim of Concord; daughter, Leesa Jo McCrary Eller and husband Kyle Eller of Salisbury; two grandsons, Taylor McCrary of Greenville, S.C. and Noah McCrary of Concord; in-laws Kathy and Carl Eldridge of Mill River, Bob McCrary of Greenville, Ky., Jim and Barbara McCrary of Oliver Springs, Tenn. and Doris McCray of Copperas Cove, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to say a special thank you to the staff of Five Oaks Manor, especially to Ernes, Ashli, Valerie, Kristen, Lucille, Elizabeth and Ashley for all the care in love they gave to Mrs. McCrary. Online condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2019