John Arthur Barrett, 77, of Harrisburg, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born November 9, 1942 in Mecklenburg Co. to the late Arthur Jackson Barrett and Juanita Evelyn Honeycutt Barrett. John worked for Duke Energy for 32 years, he was a lineman supervisor when he retired. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory, his wife Bonnie Ritchie Barrett, three children, Marty Alan Barrett, Steven Scott Edgison and his wife Marcy, Amanda Leigh Barrett, one grandson Jonathan Young, and all his fur babies. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Charlotte office, 2316 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 25, 2020