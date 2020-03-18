John Marcell Basinger, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 in Rockwell, NC. He was born June 23, 1941 in Salisbury, NC to the late Raymond and Lucille Sides Basinger. John loved fishing and being outdoors. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. John is survived by his wife Kay Basinger; two daughters, Linda (James) Thompson of Lexington, NC and Judy (Donald) Pittman of Salisbury, NC; five sisters, Judy Leazer of Salisbury, NC, Anne Pickler of Rockwell, NC, Sally Thompson of Salisbury, NC, Kay Peele of Salisbury, NC, and Virginia Long of Gastonia, NC; brother, Tony Basinger of Rockwell, NC; five grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, the services for Mr. Basinger will be private. Interment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis, NC. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Basinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 18, 2020