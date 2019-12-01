Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bostian. View Sign Service Information Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

John B. Bostian was born on Sept. 15, 1965, in Salisbury, to Harold Bostian and the late Margaret Wyatt Pruitt. John was raised by his foster parents Ronald and Alpha Barger of Rockwell. John is survived by his father and foster parents; his wife of 25 years, Lori Winger Bostian; his sons, John Wesley Bostian of Mocksville, Christopher David Hiatt (Jaime) and Patrick Ryan Hiatt (Hillary); his grandchildren Shayne, Rebecca, Landon, and Paisley; his siblings Terry Bostian, Leroy Bostian, Joe Bostian, and Kristy Morrow; his foster siblings Amanda Barger, Rebecca Ponder, and Ronald Christopher Barger; and several nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his mother and his foster brother Jonathan Barger. John attended North Rowan High School. John worked as a mechanic for 26 years, most recently at Walmart in Mocksville. John was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville for 25 years. John taught Sunday School for many years and also participated in the bus ministry at Trinity Baptist Church. John volunteered for several years at A Storehouse for Jesus in Mocksville. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the pharmacy at A Storehouse for Jesus and the Trinity Baptist Church Bus Ministry.

