Mr. John (Butch) Kermit Willett, Jr. age 72 of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. John was born December 9, 1946 in Rowan County, son of the late John Kermit Willett, Sr. and Judy Bollenger Willett. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove where he was active for many years. John was a 1965 graduate of South Rowan High School. He went on to graduate from NC State University and spent his career in education, teaching US History at South Rowan where his knowledge and love of history was carried through in his delivery of the subject matter to his students. He was an avid NC State sports fan and especially had a great love for football and supporting his Wolfpack. His passion carried over in his career as an offensive coordinator for South Rowan High School where his gift was developing and coaching the athletes he had the pleasure to coach over his career. He not only coached, but was a mentor to these players also. John spent his spare time hanging out and enjoying talking sports with the guys at Dale's Sporting Goods in China Grove. He had a true love for college football and on most Saturday's could be found watching multiple games at the same time. He constantly watched the stock market and always knew how the Dow Jones Market was trending. He also had a special place in his heart for his cat, Molly. He will be missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Susan W. McKnight of Fremont, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Amy McKnight, Jennifer McKnight (Wes Trotter), and Jason McKnight (Melissa Paluch). He also leaves behind great nieces and nephews, Ashley Kuehne (Josh), Melissa Weickart, Trevor Weickart, Anna and Silas Trotter. Also surviving John are his cousins, Jim Willett (Elfrieda), Bryn Starnes, Edward and David Hall, John and Peter Cougan and Louis Bollenger. Visitation for John will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12:30-2:00pm at First United Methodist Church in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm at the Church officiated by Pastor Curtis Goforth. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately after the service. Memorials in his memory are requested to First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Church Street, China Grove, NC 28023 or to the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine, 1060 William Moore Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Willett.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 17, 2019