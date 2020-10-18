1/1
John Clinton J.C. Beaver
1927 - 2020
Mr. John Clinton (J.C.) Beaver, age 93 of China Grove, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the N.C. Veterans Home in Salisbury. Born May 3, 1927, he was the only son of the late Charles and Anna Hoffman Beaver of Landis. His wife, Edith Mae Henley Beaver and his only sister, Louise and his son, Larry preceded him in death. J.C. proudly served his country and was a veteran of WWII having served in France, Germany and Belgium as a Sergeant in the 3rd Army, HG Battery 115th AAA Gun Battalion attached to Allied Expeditionary Forces (Flaming Sword) in Europe under Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. In Rowan County, he was a member of the Rowan County Veterans Council, the Military Honor Guard and Color Guard. He was a former Prudential agent and staff manager in the Charlotte district. J.C. was a man of honor, integrity and character. His word was his bond. His son Larry said “he was the best of the 1930's greatest generation”. All who knew J.C. respected his solid, trustworthy lifestyle. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and a great Dad, taking his sons on hunting trips driving his 1947 Willys Jeep into the mountains. During the 1950's and 1960's, he loved playing the string bass at Landis Baptist Church, and on numerous occasions, he was asked to play on recordings with various gospel quartets. J.C. leaves behind a great legacy that will never be forgotten. Those left to cherish his memory is his son Barry and his wife Cathy and daughter-in-law Mary. He also leaves behind five granddaughters, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Arrangements: Graveside Service with Full Military Honors for J.C. will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00am at National Cemetery in Salisbury. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honecutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Beaver.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
