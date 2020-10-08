1/
John Collins Burch
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Collins Burch, 100, of Salisbury, NC passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Accordius Health of Lexington. He was born June 18, 1920 in Spencer, North Carolina to the late Bob Burch and Ethel Collins Burch. Mr. Burch was a graduate of Spencer High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and earned four Bronze Medals. Mr. Burch worked at Southern Railroad and North Carolina Finishing Company until his retirement. Mr. Burch was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge for 25 years and a member of the VFW Lodge 3006 in Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie File Burch on September 11, 2007 and his sister, Virginia Burch Martin. Surviving is his great-niece and great-nephew Judy and Gary Burris of Salisbury and nephew, Johnny Martin of Spencer, NC. Mr. Burch will be interred with his wife at the U.S. National Cemetery at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burch family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved