John Collins Burch, 100, of Salisbury, NC passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Accordius Health of Lexington. He was born June 18, 1920 in Spencer, North Carolina to the late Bob Burch and Ethel Collins Burch. Mr. Burch was a graduate of Spencer High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and earned four Bronze Medals. Mr. Burch worked at Southern Railroad and North Carolina Finishing Company until his retirement. Mr. Burch was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge for 25 years and a member of the VFW Lodge 3006 in Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie File Burch on September 11, 2007 and his sister, Virginia Burch Martin. Surviving is his great-niece and great-nephew Judy and Gary Burris of Salisbury and nephew, Johnny Martin of Spencer, NC. Mr. Burch will be interred with his wife at the U.S. National Cemetery at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burch family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
