|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Doug Earnhardt.
|
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty United Methodist Church
John Douglas “Doug” Earnhardt, 61, of Gold Hill, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on January 8, 2020. Born on April 6, 1958 in Rowan County he was the son of Myrtle Wilson Earnhardt and the late John Marshall Earnhardt. Doug worked as a tow truck driver for Gattons Towing Service. Doug loved all water activities especially fishing, he loved anything to do with mechanics on any type motor, and loved his Harley. He was preceded in death by his father, John Marshall Earnhardt, stepfather, Olen Leonard, grandson, Darrell Walker, sister, Peggy Earnhardt Bost and son in law, Tony Jackson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jo Haynes Earnhardt, mother, Myrtle Earnhardt Leonard, children, Kevin Earnhardt (Hal), Chris Earnhardt (Mary), Angela Earnhardt Jackson, Amy Hills (Quan), Sarah Earnhardt and boyfriend Tim Laib, Cynthia Hilton (Jared), Connie Leach and fiancé Daniel Walker. Brothers, Jerry Earnhardt, Rick Earnhardt (Angie), Tony Marshall (Carol); Sisters, Robin Bassinger, Sabrina Kelley, and Kay Rich (Joe); Grandchildren, Diane Mlo, Asia Earnhardt, Eli Earnhardt, Harper Laib, Judah Hills, Dawn Clawson, Ty Smith, Tucker Smith, Tyler, Dillon, Raelynn, Hayla Walker, Emma Walker and Daniel Walker, Jr., 3 great-grandchildren and Several 2 nd children. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday January 11, 2020 at Liberty United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Pace and Rev. Charles Curtis officiating, visitation will follow the service.. Donations may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson road, Newton, NC 28658. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 10, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|