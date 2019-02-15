John Dwight Hunter Sr., 72, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Liberty Commons. He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Cabarrus County to the late Francis Marion Hunter and Dora McIntyre Hunter. John worked for 28 tears at Parkdale Mills in Landis as a fixer. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” Hunter in 2018. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, John D. Hunter Jr. (Kay) of Salisbury, Steve Hunter (Penny) of Landis, Michelle Hunter of Gainesville, Ga., Dean Hunter (Laura Jane) of Landis and Dewey Hunter (Miranda) of Salisburyl nephew, Frankie Hunter who John raised as a son; sisters, Frances Smith, Margie Childress, Mary Ann Crisco and Delores Drye; brothers, Robert Hunter and Raymond Hunter; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Hunter officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Society of North Carolina, Attn: Donations Coordinator,5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27607 or www.autismsociety. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
