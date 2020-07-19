1/
John Eagle
1945 - 2020
Mr. John Dean Eagle, age 75 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Magnolia in Clinton after a brief illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Newport News, Va., he was the son of the late John Kirby Eagle and Edith Miller Eagle. Dean spent his early years in China Grove and will be well remembered by his nickname “Buckwheat” and was one of the two young men many years ago who could be found riding his bike around town. Dean was raised in First United Methodist Church in China Grove. He loved going to yard sales and playing bingo. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Donald K. Eagle and wife, Lynda of Ocean Isle Beach; and sisters, Patricia Eagle Dodd and husband, John of Wellford, S.C. and Sondra Eagle McDaniel and husband, Gary of Holden Beach. Arrangements: A private Graveside service for Dean will be on Monday, July 20, at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove officiated by Rev. Curtis Goforth of First United Methodist Church of China Grove. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you kindly remember Dean with a memorial of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Eagle.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
