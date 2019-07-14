John Edward Davis, age 54, of Salisbury passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. John was born January 11, 1965 in Salisbury, NC a son of the late Hope Willard Davis and Hayden Davis. He was a 1983 graduate of West Rowan High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University. He worked for DuraFiber for 30 years until its closing and later worked for Duke Energy and Barnhart Manufacturing Company. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for many years. He was a beloved and active member of Salem Lutheran Church where he was a Sunday school teacher and served as needed in the church. John was a devoted and loving husband and father. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Vickie Davis of Salisbury whom he married November 2, 1991; sons Jacob Davis and Evan Davis of the home; brother Joe Davis (Mary Beth) of Alpharetta, GA; sister Ann Davis LaBarge (Richard) of Itasca, IL. Visitation: 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church. Service: 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. Dawn Rister with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147; or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144; or to the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019