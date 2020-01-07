Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Junior Garris, of Snider Ave. in Lexington, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be 6pm Wednesday, January 8 at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Johnny Harris and Max Shoaf. The family will receive friends from 5-6pm prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Mr. Garris was born January 7, 1928 in Wilkes County to William McKinley Garris and Emma Prevette Garris. He retired from Hekman Furniture. After his retirement, he loved helping his sons at the family owned businesses, Hendrix Barbecue. He was a talented musician, who played the banjo and many other instruments. He was an avid lover of bluegrass music and was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. John had a love for old cars. He entered many parades with his family in tow, and was well known for his Bonnie and Clyde performances throughout North Carolina. He was a devoted husband who loved his children and grandchildren dearly and will be sorely missed. His wife, Inez Davis Garris, his son, Paul Junior Garris, his brothers, Foy Allen Garris, Jerry Lee Garris, R. L. Garris, Dean Garris, Billy H. Garris; his sisters, Annie Mae Wilmoth, Juanita Richardson, Irene Harris, and Ann Starbuck, and many loving nieces and nephews, preceded him in death. He is survived his children, Billy Garris of Woodleaf, and Timmy Garris and wife, Patricia, of Woodleaf, Sherry Ingram of Hamptonville, Johnsie Moorefield and husband, Charlie, of Lexington, and Jerry Garris and wife, Debbie, of Thomasville; his grandchildren, Tammy Palmer, Chris Harris, Brian Garris, Shana Coker, Dana Garris, Timmy Garris, Bonnie Garrice Mekaeil, Dennis Russell, Brandon Garris, Sherry Garris, and Timothy Garris; 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and his constant companions, his cats, Sophie and Nappy. A special thanks to Shelia Fowler, his caregiver, for all of her support. Online condolences may be made at

