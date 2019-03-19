John Grant Lawson Sr., 67, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after a period of declining health. John was born May 1, 1951 in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Clarence and Dorcas Gantt Lawson. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Smith Lawson. He was a lifelong area resident. John was educated locally and was a veteran of the United States Army. After coming back home, he went to work as a Deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff's Dept. until his retirement. John attended First Reformed Church in Landis. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be deeply missed. Those left to cherish his memory include his five children, John Lawson Jr. (Meaghan) of Salisbury, Yessika Strong, Matt Menius, Dustin Menius and Melissa Jones; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kym Lawson. Service & Visitation: A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2109 at First Reformed Church of Landis, with Rev. David Franks officiating. Burial will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 1 p.m. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Memorials: Memorial donations can be made to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the Lawson family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 19, 2019