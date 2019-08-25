Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Bumgarner. View Sign Service Information Faith Evangelical Lutheran Chr 439 7th Street Pl SW Conover, NC 28613 Memorial service 1:00 PM Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Conover , NC View Map Service 1:00 PM St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John H. Bumgarner, 82, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. peacefully passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; daughters, Lois Ann Bumgarner (Danny Chu) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Dr. Leah (Wes) Templeton of Winston-Salem and Laura Causby of Milford, Ohio; brother, Donald (Nancy) Bumgarner of Conover; and seven grandchildren. Born on Feb., 28, 1937, in Hickory, to the late E. Clyde and Velma G. Bumgarner, John was first and foremost a loving husband, father, brother and friend. A 1955 graduate of Fred T. Ford High School and a 1959 graduate of Lenoir Rhyne University, he went on to earn his medical degree in 1966 from the Medical College of Virginia. After practicing family medicine in Newton, from 1967-1974, he completed an Anesthesia Residency at NC Baptist Hospital- Wake Forest. He went on to become Chief of Anesthesia at Rowan Regional Medical Center from 1976-2001 where he was instrumental in building the Departments of Anesthesia, Pain Management and Respiratory Therapy. John had many business interests and hobbies, but he genuinely enjoyed serving not only the community where he lived but also where he grew up. He served in the United States Army NC National Guard for eight years from 1957-1965. He served on numerous boards over the years including the Rowan Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, Lenoir-Rhyne University Board of Directors and Visitors and Lutheran Services Carolinas Board of Trustees and Executive Board, to name a few. The unique thing about Dr. B was that he was quiet and unassuming yet worked tirelessly and gave generously without expectation of acknowledgement. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed, but he definitely left the world a better place than he found it. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conover, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. with family visitation following in the Fellowship Hall. Another service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Salisbury, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. with family visitation following in Peeler Hall. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Lutheran Services Carolinas, P.O. Box 947, Salisbury, NC 28144; Lenoir-Rhyne University, P.O. Box 7467 Hickory, NC 28603; or donor's choice.

