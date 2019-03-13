Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hardin Lee III. View Sign

John Hardin Lee III, age 68, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Novant Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Shelby on Nov. 20, 1950, he was the son of the late John Hardin Lee Jr. and Pat Lee. He graduated from Shelby Senior High School in 1968 where he excelled in music. He was an excellent cornetist in the school band, and combined that talent with being a vocalist in several dance bands created with friends. After attending the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, John worked in the food industry with Shoney's and then Biggers Brothers/U.S. Foods. An avid pottery and antique jar and record collector, as well as a fan of fishing at the Outer Banks, he made many friends in these pursuits. John was a good man, a good father and grandfather, and a good brother. He will be missed. John is survived by daughter Deidre Hinkle (Brian) of Apex and their sons Steven (Emma) of Durham and Kenneth of Raleigh, and daughter Joanna Cooper (Mike) and their daughter, Emma Rose, of Morganton. He also is survived by his brother, Kevin Lee of Shelby. Service & Visitation: A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby. The family will receive visitors beforehand from 12:30-1:30 p.m., also on Saturday, March 16, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, John would want you to make a donation to . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center.

1401 West Dixon Boulevard

Shelby , NC 28152

