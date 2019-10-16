John Hayden Girdler, Jr., 65, Salisbury North Carolina, passed away October 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul Church Rd. Salisbury, NC. There will be a visitation prior to the service beginning 12:00 pm. Mr. Girdler was born October 14, 1953. He received a associates degree in Business from Rowan Cabarrus Community College and a Doctor of Ministry in Theology from Life Christian University. He was a member of St Paul's. Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School and was the owner/operator of a video production company. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Hayden Girdler, Sr. and Marion Smith Girdler. Survivors include his wife, Karen Goodman Girdler; daughter, Angie Fansler (Michael); son, Bradley Girdler (Maranda); sister, Karol Girdler-Ross (Bill); brother, Joseph Girdler; aunt, Peggy Swicegood (Jack); along with grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and special friends. A special thanks to Dr. Brinkley and the staff of Carolina Oncology Associates; Jill Earnhardt St. Paul's Parish Nurse, and the nurses at the Glenn A Kiser Hospice House for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury,NC, 28144 or to St Paul's Lutheran Church Helping Hands Ministry, 205 St. Paul Church Rd., Salisbury NC 28146. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Girdler family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 16, 2019