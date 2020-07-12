John Henry Barringer, 87, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born February 25, 1933 in Rowan County to the late Callie “Doc” and Myrtie Isabel Starnes Barringer. He was educated in the Rowan County Schools, graduating from Rockwell High School in 1951. John served in the United States Army, serving in Virginia and France. He was in the Quarter Master Corp from 1953 to 1955 in France. He married Betty Jean Benfield on May 15, 1955. John worked for W.A. Brown & Son, Inc. in Salisbury for 46 years, and farmed with his father. He was a life-long member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, where he actively served his church in several roles including church council, church history presenter, Sunday School teacher, member of the John's Sunday School class, the Lutheran Brotherhood, and Cemetery Committee for over 30 years. Being a talented woodworker, he proudly made furniture and grandfather clocks for his family and cut wood for the neighbors. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Clinton Barringer. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Benfield Barringer; son, John Michael Barringer and wife Terrie of Prince Frederick, MD; daughter, Kay Simmons and husband Phil of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Courtney Simmons of Kannapolis, Carleigh Wetmore and husband Daniel of Granite Quarry and special caregivers Cindy McCarty and Susann Amato. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Family Life Center in Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3:30 pm in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Family Life Center, with Rev. Gary S. Coble, officiating. Interment: Burial will take place in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or to the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Exterior Renovation Fund, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Barringer family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.