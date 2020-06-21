John Henry Robison, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Robison of Salisbury, age 89, died peacefully the morning of June 8, 2020. John graduated from Boyden High School, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Rutgers University Stonier Graduate School of Banking. While at Chapel Hill, John was a member of Kappa Alpha, the order of the Golden Fleece, and President of the Interfraternity Council. John earned the rank of Captain in the United States Army before beginning his banking career. John was an executive banker working for American Trust, NCNB and Banker's Trust of South Carolina before establishing his career in the Executive Search Business. John's firm placed top-level executives nationally and internationally and achieved recognition from Fortune 1000 Corporation's Top 100 Recruiters. He loved networking and opening doors for others, and while a no-nonsense deal maker, John was loyal, trustworthy and well-respected. His founding of UVEST Financial Services was a testament to his uncanny sense of opportunity due in large part to the successful marriage of his long-time relationships with community banks and his keen sense of timing as trading regulations shifted. John thrived being in the back room and supporting both good ideas and good people. He served many organizations including Queens University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, The Ben Craig Center, The Scottish Bank, Union Seminary, and Charlotte Latin School. John was a long-time member and elder at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. John is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Martha Anne (Rooney), his sons, John Henry (Rob) and his wife Catherine Curry Robison, Stephen Barnes (Steve), Paul Haynesworth (Worth), his daughter Mary Yorke and her husband David Oates, his sister, Barbara and her husband Pete Waggoner, his sister-in-law, Margaret Crosland Barnes, many nieces and nephews and his long-term caregiver, Lena Foulkes. John was predeceased by his college roommate and brother-in-law, Lawson Paul Barnes and his mother and father-in-law Dr. and Mrs. Lawson Paul Barnes. John is also survived by his greatest joy and legacy, his six grandchildren: John Henry Robison V (Curry), Stephen Barnes Robison and his wife Bria, Douglas Scotland (Scot) Robison, David Harris Oates and his wife Meagan, John Robison Oates, and Anne Isabella (Annabelle) Oates. His love for the beach was great and sitting in the sun all day was his favorite past-time, especially if he was with his family or his long-time Labor Day friends. Special thanks to Southminster's Ivy Lane Care Team and memory care providers, Sabrina Parrish, Michelle Berrette, Alyson McGill, Gorothey Tsheke, Laresha Wayman, Lee Whittaker, Zac Church, Christina Bauer, Ben Bumgardner, and many others and for creating a meaningful, rich life for John as he battled memory loss in his final years. Never has our family been more grateful for the selfless support, attention and love shown anyone than the care and comfort John received in his final weeks to ensure he did not die alone. Memorial: Memorials may be made in John's honor to the Robison-Oates Counseling Endowment at Charlotte Latin School, the Dilworth Center for Chemical Dependency, the Music Fund at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, or the Southminster Community Fund. Service: There will be a private funeral service at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The funeral will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, at myersparkpres.org/funerals.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.