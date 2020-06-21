Rooney and Family- I got to know John and so much respect him later in life but had always known of his many accomplishments. Getting to know and to admire John is one of lifes joys. He always wanted others to succeed and was a mentor and friend to so many. Pam and I join in celebrating Johns most distinguished life and the great legacy he leaves for you, his family and North and South Carolina, and for all of us so admired him and all he did. Our thoughts and prayers, John Napier

JJohn L. Napier

Friend