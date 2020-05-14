John Henry Shaw
Mr. John Henry Shaw, 74, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born December 9, 1945 in Rowan County to Ethel W. Shaw and Jessie Shaw. He attended Price High School and worked for D.C. Metro for over 20 years and was a brick mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Gabriel Roberts. He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Fredrick (Donna) Shaw, Terrence J. Shaw, Marshall L. Burton, Donna (Vance) Rivers, Dorothy S. Littlejohn, Teresa (David McIntosh) Shaw and April Shaw; a brother, Ephron C. (Debra) Shaw; a sister, Cynthia S. (David) Bryant; 52 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Cynthia Poole and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1:00 until 5:00pm at Roberts Funeral Service. Online condolences can be expressed to the Shaw family at www.robertsfuneral.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
