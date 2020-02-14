Mr. John "Jay" Charles Burgess, 87, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Caremoor Retirement Center in Kannapolis. He was born on May 24, 1932 in Union County, NC. He was a son of the late Stanley Washington Burgess and Gracie Ann Preslar Burgess. He was raised in Anson County and attended schools there. He was a barber for 55 years, working in Charlotte, Concord and Kannapolis. He owned and operated Jay's Barber Shop in Centerview and off North Highway 29 in Kannapolis. He also worked for Hoechst-Celanese in Salisbury and drove a school bus for Kannapolis City Schools. He sold used furniture and appliances. Jay served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War driving a Jeep and carrying men and supplies to the frontlines. He was in the 25th Infantry Division. Jay was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Jay had a wonderful sense of humor and never met a stranger. He loved to fish and hunt rabbits with his pack of beagles. In his younger years, Jay loved to garden, always planting extra for friends and neighbors. Jay enjoyed Country and Gospel music. He enjoyed listening and dancing to live bands at the Concord Senior Center and YMCA in Kannapolis, where he made many friends. He loved to travel to places that had live musical shows such as Branson, MO, Pigeon Forge, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC. Jay loved to attend auction sales, estate sales and yard sales. He enjoyed working word searches and circle puzzles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Alan "Chuck" Burgess; his former wife of 36 years, Millie Tyner Burgess; three sisters, Carrie Lee Howard, Odell Penninger and Isabelle Williams; and four brothers, Grover Burgess, Clyde Burgess, Bruce Burgess and Roy Boyce Burgess, Sr. Also preceding him are two sisters-in-law, Diane Pettigrew and Elsie Lowder; and a brother-in-law, Henry Martin. Jay is survived by his wife of 13 years, Myra Gail Ballard Burgess of China Grove; son, Jeffery Scott Burgess and wife Becky of Kannapolis; daughter, Reba Renee Lee of Kannapolis; step-son, Jeffrey David Ballard of Michigan. He is also survived by two sisters, Radie Clontz of Concord and Flora Mae Martin of Wadesboro. His surviving sister-in-law Sue of Kannapolis; brothers-in-law are Ken Lowder of Salisbury, Mike Lowder and wife Carol of China Grove and Dick Pettigrew of Florida. Jay is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. R.J. "Beaver" Hammond will officiate. Interment with military honors by the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am Monday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 703 Buick Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Burgess.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2020