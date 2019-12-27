Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jones. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Paul Jones, age 54, of Rockwell, died peacefully on Christmas Day surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. John was born March 20, 1965 in Warren County, N.Y., to the late Ralph Grady Jones and Gertrude McKittrick Jones. After graduating high school, John became a self-made businessperson. In 1989, he began his career in the car sales business and spent the next 30 years building an extremely successful business. He was a very giving and selfless man and was always willing to help others, no matter what the circumstances. To say John loved the outdoors was an understatement. His love for hunting and fishing with his son in-law, Willie, was his favorite hobby and pastime. They spent countless quality hours together where he not only mentored Willie but also taught him many wonderful life lessons during their cherished time together. He loved his fruit trees, taking great care of his fruit orchard growing apples, peaches, cherries, persimmons and pears. John was a true family man, loved his family with a passion and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He treasured every moment he spent with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joshua Aaron Jones; and his daughter, Jennifer Jones Carter and husband, Willie. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Codi John Carter and Love Marie Carter; along with his brother, Donny McKittrick (Debbie); and his sisters, Linda Hager (Truman) and Patricia Preston (Jim). Visiation and Service: The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10– 11 am. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11 am. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove immediately after his funeral service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, kindly remember John with a memorial in his honor to PeeDee Wildlife Refuge, 5770 US-52, Wadesboro, NC 28170. Online condolences may be left for the family at

