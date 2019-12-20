Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Knox Patterson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carolina Mortuary Service & Cremation 1903 Sharon Forest Dr Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-563-7676 Visitation 10:00 AM Calvary Church Service 11:00 AM Calvary Church 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Knox Patterson, Jr. went to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. John was born on February 20, 1933 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Baptist Hospital; the son of the late John Knox and Norvelle Templeton Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judith Davis Patterson; his son, John K. Patterson Ill, his daughter-in-law, Sonja VonHolderbeke; grandsons Julian and Michael Patterson, and Jacob Tharp; a brother, Reid Barnes Patterson; and his former wife, Elizabeth Gamewell Patterson. A number of cousins also survive. His step-mother, Sue Barnes Harris Patterson and his daughter, Elisabeth Norvelle Patterson preceded him in death. John grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina. He attended city schools and graduated from Boyden High School in 1952 where he was voted "Friendliest". This trait followed John his entire life. In 1956, John received his B.S. degree in Textiles from North Carolina State University. He was a member of the PIKA Fraternity. He served in the U.S.

John Knox Patterson, Jr. went to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. John was born on February 20, 1933 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Baptist Hospital; the son of the late John Knox and Norvelle Templeton Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judith Davis Patterson; his son, John K. Patterson Ill, his daughter-in-law, Sonja VonHolderbeke; grandsons Julian and Michael Patterson, and Jacob Tharp; a brother, Reid Barnes Patterson; and his former wife, Elizabeth Gamewell Patterson. A number of cousins also survive. His step-mother, Sue Barnes Harris Patterson and his daughter, Elisabeth Norvelle Patterson preceded him in death. John grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina. He attended city schools and graduated from Boyden High School in 1952 where he was voted "Friendliest". This trait followed John his entire life. In 1956, John received his B.S. degree in Textiles from North Carolina State University. He was a member of the PIKA Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army in research and development from 1956 to 1958. He is also a graduate of the 1976-77 Executive Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. John joined Cannon Mills Company in 1958 where he served as administrative officer of the operations department and as director of the sheet and towel departments. He was elected Vice President in 1971and left the company after the merger of Fieldcrest/Cannon. He became Assistant Vice President as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch for many years in the Charlotte N.C. office. Active in community affairs, John served as a member of the Salisbury City School Board, as a director of NCNB bank (now known as Bank of America) and is an active member of Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C. He has served in the capacity as Deacon and has volunteered with Food Service, Vacation Bible School. He and his wife,Judi, participated on several Mission Trips to Kenya, working with the Kenyan nationals to construct the Bi-o-Sand Water Filter in numerous villages throughout Mfangano Island in Lake Victoria. As a continuation of John's interest in science and medicine, he made a Whole Body Donation to the Wake Forest Medical University in Winston-Salem, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following ministries in which we have had a vested interest for many years: Christ Gift Academy;cgakenya.org; 636-G Long Point Road#38, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Joni and Friends Charlotte; joniandfriends.org/north-carolina; 616-AMatthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews, North Carolina 28105 Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Clint Echols (Memo Line 10429000} 103 Charlesfort Way, Moncks Corner, South Carolina 29461. Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child,801Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 Calvary Church Car Ministry, 5801Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28226 Services will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the main sanctuary of Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m.! Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close