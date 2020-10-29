1/
John Leonard Harris
1936 - 2020
John Leonard Harris, 84, of Skycrest Dr., Landis passed away on Monday, October 26, at Atrium Health - Cabarrus. He was born in Cabarrus County on June 2, 1936 to the late Urell Harris and the late Maude Alexander Harris. John was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Business Administration, he served in the US Army. John was a life-long member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, Sr, Choir, Clerk of Sessions, Chairman of Building Committee; also the Landis-S. Rowan Optimist, South Rowan Investor Corporation, South Rowan Y Service Club, President of Aggrey Alumni Association, and Fox Fire Bowling League. Those left to cherish his memories includes his wife, Georgia M. Harris of the home; two daughters, Subrina Harris White (Rogers) of Concord, Johnna Harris Randall of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; cousin, Andrew Harris (Marian) of Landis and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.. Service: The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, October 30 from 3:00PM – 5:00PM.  A Private funeral service will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church with family only.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Harris Family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
October 28, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harris. We the Peoples Family have truly lost a great friend. Mr. Harris was such a fun loving man that truly cared about others and always ready to lend a hand. Prayers, Love and Blessings to you all. From the Peoples Family.
The Peoples Family
Friend
October 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy is extended to the Harris Family. Mr Harris was a true gentleman. Prayers and love are expressed to the entire family.
Brenda Cowan
Family
