John Leonard Harris, 84, of Skycrest Dr., Landis passed away on Monday, October 26, at Atrium Health - Cabarrus. He was born in Cabarrus County on June 2, 1936 to the late Urell Harris and the late Maude Alexander Harris. John was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Business Administration, he served in the US Army. John was a life-long member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, Sr, Choir, Clerk of Sessions, Chairman of Building Committee; also the Landis-S. Rowan Optimist, South Rowan Investor Corporation, South Rowan Y Service Club, President of Aggrey Alumni Association, and Fox Fire Bowling League. Those left to cherish his memories includes his wife, Georgia M. Harris of the home; two daughters, Subrina Harris White (Rogers) of Concord, Johnna Harris Randall of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; cousin, Andrew Harris (Marian) of Landis and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.. Service: The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, October 30 from 3:00PM – 5:00PM. A Private funeral service will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church with family only. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Harris Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store