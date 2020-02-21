Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lewis Funderburke. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Lewis Funderburke, age 76 of China Grove, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home. John was born February 12, 1944 in Rowan County to the late Lewis Alexander Funderburke and Cora Ethel Beaver Funderburke. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Sondra Sechler Funderburke. John was of Baptist faith. He spent his career working many years for Frank Corriher Beef-Sausage, a local meat wholesaler. John loved being outdoors – taking care of his cows and his pet donkey, Jack, and also had a love for yardwork. John enjoyed traveling to the coast and to the mountains. He loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jonathan Scott Funderburke (Denise), Mark Franklin Funderburke (Crystal), Corry Craig Funderburke and Camilla Funderburke Harrington (Ron). He also leaves behind five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving him is his fiancé, Ann M. Good and her family. Visitation for John will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00-12:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at Noon, officiated by Rev. Larry Beaver. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park will immediately follow the funeral service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care in Salisbury for the exceptional care given their Dad during his illness. Kindly remember John with memorials in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Funderburke. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

