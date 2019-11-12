John Mark Hillard, 55, of Mocksville, NC, passed away November 9, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston- Salem, NC. Mark was born November 27, 1963 in Rowan County, NC, a son of the late Donald Gray Hillard and Peggy Ann McCulloh Hillard. He was also preceded in death by a brother David Franklin Hillard. In life Mark was a U.S. Navy veteran, then he worked as general laborer. He loved to gamble, fish, the beach, and was a loyal Carolina Panthers fan. Survivors include his husband William Cockerham of Mocksville, NC; brother Lawrence Gray Hillard of Cooleemee, NC; sister Donna Stevens (Roger) of Cooleemee, NC; dogs Hut & King. A visitation will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 at 1:00pm in Davie Funeral Service Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday November 14, 2019 in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Chris Williams officiating. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC, is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2019