John Michael Cheek, 70, of Salisbury died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born on November 7, 1948 in Queens, NY, John was the youngest child of John Maxie and Beth Nesbit Cheek of Concord and Salisbury. He was the grandson of Marvin and Mary Drexler Cheek of Concord and of Oscar Talmage and Mary Wetmore Nesbit of Woodleaf. In addition to his parents and grandparents, John was predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances. He is survived by his brother, Robert Lewis Cheek of Richmond, VA. John attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated from Catawba College. He spent seven years in the United States Navy, serving as an electronics technician in Danang and surrounding Pacific locations during the Vietnam War. After his Navy service, John continued in the I.T. field for almost 30 years. John was an avid deep-sea diver, reader, music lover, motorcyclist, and he loved cats. He traveled over a significant portion of the world including diving in Belize and Ecuador, and motorcycling in Peru. John wanted to thank Salisbury's VA Hospital, VA Hospice, and the Humane Society of Rowan County for their care during his illness. At John's request, there will be no visitation, funeral, or burial services. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cheek family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 24, 2019