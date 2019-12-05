Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Mick Fox. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

John Michael “Mick” Fox, 76, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center, Concord following a period of declining health. Mick was born April 10, 1943 in Rowan County, NC, a son of the late John George Fox and Myrtle Etta Query Fox. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Nixon Fox on July 15, 2016. Family members left to cherish his memory are two daughters; Candice Safrit and husband Jeff of China Grove, Shannon Cheeseman and husband Chad of Rockwell, two sisters, Joy Absher of Rockwell and Janice Wilkinson and husband Lester of Mooresville. A sister-in-law, Frances Sigmon and husband Danny of Denver, NC, a brother-in-law, Jim Nixon and wife Linda of Denver, three grandchildren, Sarah Safrit, Jacob Cheeseman and Logan Cheeseman along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mick was owner/operator of Fox Store for over 50 years. He was a 1961 graduate of Landis High School and was an active member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Fox will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church conducted by Pastor Bob Young. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 4914 Old Beatty Ford Rd, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be sent to

