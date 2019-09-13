John Noah Morgan, Jr, 88, of Salisbury passed away on September 11, 2019 while surrounded by his family. John was born in Richfield on July 12, 1931, son of the late John Noah Sr. and Nolie Morgan. John attended Shaver School and graduated from Richfield High School, where he was a cheerleader and basketball player. He enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1950-1954 during active combat in the Korean War. He was a Machinist Mate in the engine room aboard the USS Chara and the USS Titania; both were ammo/supply ships. John attended Pfeiffer College after returning home from the Korean War. He worked on a dairy farm, hauled milk, lumber and logs, saw milled, worked for Duke Power at the Buck Steam Station and Plant Allen Steam Station; worked for Crucible Steel and drove a truck for Ronald E. Rogers Trucking. John was a Volunteer Firefighter and Board Member for Liberty Volunteer Fire Department; he helped with the annual chicken and dumpling suppers at the Rowan County Fair as well as at the fire department. He was a former Morgan Elementary School PTA President. John helped build the railroad tracks for the Handy Dandy Railroad at the Denton Farm Park.John was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Coppley “Dot” Morgan on October 6, 2014. John is survived by his children; Johnny Morgan of Kannapolis, Bink Morgan Gobble and husband Joe of Gold Hill, Lisa Morgan Snider and husband Mike of Rockwell, Tammie Morgan Harkey and husband Tony of Mt. Pleasant, Tim Morgan and wife Lisa of Richfield, and Bumper Morgan Hopkins and husband Mark of Gold Hill; grandchildren; Lauren Gobble, Zachary Gobble, Wes Morgan (Brittany), Nathan Morgan (Nicole), David Snider, Colby Snider (Sarah), Allison Snider, Amber Spratling (Ryan), Kent Harkey (Michelle), Jared Troutman, Macey Davis (Andrew), Madeline McSwain (Brandon), Mariah Morgan, Shana Martin (Jason); great-grandchildren, Cade and Carrington Martin, Parker and Sawyer Morgan, Noah Snider, Lillie, Jack and Georgia Spratling, and Alexander Harkey; sister, Marie Hill; and brother, Dewey Morgan. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Family Life Center. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with Rev. Gary Coble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the United States Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church 9275 Bringle Ferry Rd. Salisbury NC 28146 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis NC 28081. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 13, 2019