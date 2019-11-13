|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
John Richard Casey, 80, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. John was born May 7, 1939 in Lawrence, MA, the son of the late John and Agnes Casey. His childhood was spent in Methuen, MA, just north of Boston. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Merrimack College, Andover Exeter. Working in the textile industry in various executive roles, John enjoyed meeting colleagues, entertaining clients and problem solving. He was often called Mr. Fix-It. In 1990 he moved to Salisbury, NC. He discovered the beauty of living in the South although his “Boston accent” was easily recognizable. In 1995 he married Suzanne Wallace Casey, love of his life. As manufacturing jobs left our county in the 1990's, John skillfully reinvented himself and began John Casey Realty. John's zest for life led to dreams that became achievements. He lived his life to the fullest, making friends easily. Treasuring his Irish ancestry, his St. Patrick's Day celebrations were always special. An optimistic man, John looked for the good in each person. A member of the Salisbury Rotary Club since 1992, John spearheaded the first Rotary Raffle for the Scholarship Fund. He received the Distinguished Rotarian Award in 2003 and was a delegate to the Rotary International Convention in Chicago, celebrating the 100 th Anniversary of Rotary. He loved Rotary and was a Paul Harris Fellow. John was chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2006 with active involvement for 9 years. He was awarded Chamber Volunteer of the Year. Community involvement was an important part of his life, serving on Red Cross Board, National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Board and others. Always busy, he enjoyed working out at the YMCA, watching sunsets, traveling, especially to Hound Ears and N.C. Mountains with wife Suzanne and Leo and Virginia Wallace. The “Golf Group” and the numerous trips with them was a lifetime highlight. Lake Norman was his beloved retirement hangout with his family and special Golden Retriever, Gabby. John was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, John Casey. Surviving to cherish his memories is his wife, Suzanne Wallace Casey; children, Karen Smith (Tim Causey), Jeff Casey; Jennifer Medinger(Brad),daughter-in-law, Leslie Casey; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; step-children, Mac Duskin (Lacey) and Wallace Duskin and one step-grandson; brother,Bob Casey and sisters, Kay Carter and Joan Stewart. During the last several years of John's advancing Alzheimer's disease, Suzanne has appreciated the sincere dedication of Dr. Myron Goodman. Special gratitude to our caregivers, Sylvia Gillispie, John McHone, and Carol Blaskievich. The family will receive friends from 10:30-Noon Friday (Nov. 15) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial following at noon. There will be a reception at the home following. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christie Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Casey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 13, 2019
